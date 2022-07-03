Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Taliban's large gathering ends with calls for international recognition

A Taliban-run gathering of thousands of male religious and ethnic leaders ended on Saturday by asking foreign governments to formally recognise their administration, but made no signals of changes on international demands such as the opening of girls' high schools. The Afghan economy has plunged into crisis as Westerngovernments have withdrawn funding and strictly enforcedsanctions, saying the Taliban government needs to changecourse on human rights, especially those of women.

More than a million pack London's streets for Pride parade

More than a million people flocked to central London on Saturday for a record-breaking 50th-anniversary Pride parade. The three-hour-long parade, headed by veterans of the LGBT movement who took part in Britain's first Pride march, retraced part of the original route of 1972. Organisers said there had been 30,000 participants,

Uzbekistan scraps plans to curb Karakalpak autonomy after protest

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Saturday dropped plans to curtail the autonomy of the country's Karakalpakstan province following a rare public protest in the northwestern region, his office said. Friday's rally was called to protest constitutional reform plans that would have changed the status of Karakalpakstan, an autonomous republic home to the Karakalpak people - an ethnic minority group with its own language, Uzbek authorities said.

Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns

Argentina's economy minister Martin Guzman resigned on Saturday, a blow to a government beset by mounting economic crises. Guzman, who led Argentina's debt restructuring deal with the International Monetary Fund and creditors, posted a letter to his Twitter account announcing his decision.

Iran ready to offer a political solution to ease Syria-Turkey tension- FM

Iran is working towards a political solution to keep Turkey from invading northern Syria, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday during a visit to Damascus. "We announced our readiness to offer a political solution and our readiness to help in this regard," he told a news conference with his Syrian counterpart.

Fighting intensifies for Ukraine's last bastion in eastern Luhansk province

Fighting intensified on Saturday for Lysychansk, Ukraine's last bastion in the strategic eastern province of Luhansk, while blasts shook a southern city after the civilian toll from Russian strikes climbed in towns well behind the front lines. Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador to Russia of the pro-Moscow self-styled Luhansk People's Republic, told Russian television that "Lysychansk has been brought under control," but added: "Unfortunately, it is not yet liberated."

Brazil's Lula says he will not tolerate threats against institutions

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading in the polls for Brazil's October presidential election, said on Saturday he will not tolerate threats against institutions, and that the armed forces need to commit to democracy. "It is necessary to overcome authoritarianism and anti-democratic threats. We will not tolerate any kind of threat on the institutions that represent the popular vote," Lula said in a speech in the northeastern city of Salvador.

Palestinians hand bullet that killed journalist to U.S. for examination

The Palestinian Authority has handed the bullet that killed prominent Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to U.S. authorities for forensic examination, a Palestinian official said on Saturday. Abu Akleh was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Her death sparked Palestinian outrage and international condemnation.

Libyan protest movement says it will step up its campaign

Libyan protesters will keep demonstrating until all the ruling elites quit power, they said on Saturday, after rallies in most main cities on Friday culminated in a crowd storming the parliament building and torching parts of it. The protest movement said it would step up its campaign from Sunday, urging demonstrators to set up tents in city squares and practise civil disobedience until they achieve their goal of ousting political institutions and holding new elections.

Hezbollah sends drones toward Israeli gas rig in disputed waters

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Saturday it had sent three unarmed drones towards an Israeli Mediterranean gas rig, which the Israeli military said it had intercepted. The Iranian-backed Shi'ite armed group said the drones launched towards the Karish gas field, in waters claimed by both countries, had been on a reconnaissance mission. "The message was delivered," it said.

