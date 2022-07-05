SP launches membership drive
With the slogan, to save democracy, become member of SP, the partys campaign was launched by the party president in presence of senior leaders.The membership drive, according to party leaders, is an attempt to strengthen the party base ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched the party's membership drive.
The drive comes days after the SP lost its bastions Azamgarh and Rampur to the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha bypolls. With the slogan, ''to save democracy, become a member of SP,'' the party's campaign was launched by the party president in presence of senior leaders.
The membership drive, according to party leaders, is an attempt to strengthen the party base ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the SP had won 111 seats, while the BJP and its allies won 273 seats and retained power.
