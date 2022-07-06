Left Menu

Maha: Joined Eknath Shinde to get funds for development works, says MLA Pradip Jaiswal

I decided to join Shindes group to get funds for development works in my constituency, the legislator said.Jaiswal was one of the 40 MLAs who rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA and were camping in Guwahati with their leader Shinde.Since 2009 then Minister Ajit Pawar had promised to give me Rs 11.50 crore for work on the old bridges.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:32 IST
Maha: Joined Eknath Shinde to get funds for development works, says MLA Pradip Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MLA Pradip Jaiswal on Wednesday said he decided to join Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp to get development funds for his constituency Aurangabad central.

Jaiswal was speaking to reporters on returning to Aurangabad for the first time after the Shinde-led government came to power in the state. ''There are three bridges in Aurangabad city which are over 300 years old. I was seeking funds to get them repaired, but I wasn't allotted any. I decided to join Shinde's group to get funds for development works in my constituency,'' the legislator said.

Jaiswal was one of the 40 MLAs who rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and were camping in Guwahati with their leader Shinde.

''Since 2009 then Minister Ajit Pawar had promised to give me Rs 11.50 crore for work on the old bridges. When he was in Aurangabad recently, Pawar told me that he would allot funds for the bridges, but it didn't reflect in the state budget,'' Jaiswal alleged.

He further claimed that in the next three to four months, his constituency (Aurangabad central) will get funds of Rs 250 crore for various development works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022