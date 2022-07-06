Youth Cong stages stir outside Irani's residence against price hike of domestic LPG cylinders

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest outside Union minister Smriti Irani's residence here on Wednesday against the price hike of domestic LPG cylinders.

Several IYC workers, including the outfit's national general secretary Puran Chand Coco Padhi, co-incharge Khushbu Sharma Mangla and Delhi unit president Rannvijay Singh Lochav, took part in the protest, according to a statement.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi will neither allow people to eat food nor allow them to cook. When Smriti Irani was in the opposition, she used to take to the streets even on a minimum fuel price hike. But now, when there is all-round inflation, she is silent,'' IYC national president Srinivas BV said.

He said Modi had made inflation a big issue during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, adding, ''But now, whether it is LPG cylinders, petrol or diesel, inflation has badly impacted the public. It is because of their (government's) wrong policies that the rich has become more rich and the poor has become more poor.'' Srinivas said the BJP-led Centre should understand the ''pain'' of the people and reduce the fuel prices at the earliest.

''People are suffering from unemployment and inflation. The government should reconsider its decisions and provide relief to the common man,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)