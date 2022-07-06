Left Menu

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:30 IST
Indian envoy Sandhu, WH COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jha discuss India-US healthcare ties

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha on Wednesday held discussions on the healthcare ties between India and the US.

Jha, who was dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, was named by US President Joe Biden as the White House coronavirus response coordinator in March.

“Excellent conversation with @WhiteHouse #Covid-19 Czar @AshishKJha46 at India House. We discussed building on India-US healthcare ties including One Health initiative, Epidemiological Intel, supply chain resilience in pharma & tackling future pandemics,” Sandhu tweeted.

The One Health concept is a ''worldwide strategy for expanding interdisciplinary collaborations and communications in all aspects of health care for humans, animals and the environment”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Devdiscourse

