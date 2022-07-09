Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe says willing to resign to make way for all-party govt - statement
09-07-2022
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is willing to resign to make way for an all-party governtment, his office said in a statement on Saturday.
The statement follows intensifying anti-government protests that saw President Gotabaya Rajapaksa evacuated before protestors stormed his residence on Saturday.
