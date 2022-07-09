Left Menu

Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe says willing to resign to make way for all-party govt - statement

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 09-07-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 18:09 IST
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is willing to resign to make way for an all-party governtment, his office said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement follows intensifying anti-government protests that saw President Gotabaya Rajapaksa evacuated before protestors stormed his residence on Saturday.

