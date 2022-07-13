UK Health Minister Barclay endorses Rishi Sunak for prime minister
British Health Minister Steve Barclay said on Wednesday that he will support Rishi Sunak's campaign to be UK's next prime minister.
"I worked closely with him when I was chief secretary to the Treasury, and I am convinced that he has all the right attributes to lead the country," Barclay said in a tweet.
