UK Health Minister Barclay endorses Rishi Sunak for prime minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 10:52 IST
Steve Barclay Image Credit: Wikipedia
British Health Minister Steve Barclay said on Wednesday that he will support Rishi Sunak's campaign to be UK's next prime minister.

"I worked closely with him when I was chief secretary to the Treasury, and I am convinced that he has all the right attributes to lead the country," Barclay said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

