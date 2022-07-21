Biden tests positive for COVID, will continue to work -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:59 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very mild symptoms, the White House said on Thursday.
He will continue carrying out the duties of the office and his begun taking a course of Paxlovid, his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
