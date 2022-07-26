Biden still expects to speak with China's Xi this week
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 01:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that it is still his expectation that he will speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, this week.
Biden, who is recovering from COVID-19, told reporters watching him participate virtually in an economic meeting that the expected call will still take place by the end of the week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Chinese
- Xi Jinping
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares stumble before U.S. inflation, earnings hurdles
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide ahead of U.S. inflation data, earnings hurdles
U.S.-China tensions, Kiribati's shock withdrawal overshadow Pacific leaders meeting
Some U.S. students re-think college plans in states with abortion bans
EXCLUSIVE-Binance served crypto traders in Iran for years despite U.S. sanctions, clients say