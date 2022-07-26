Chhattisgarh BJP seeks to cover most of 55 lakh homes under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Chhattisgarh has an estimated 55 lakh houses and the BJP is looking to cover most of them under the central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Tuesday.

Under the campaign launched as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India's independence), the tricolour will be hoisted atop houses across the country for three days next month.

''The campaign is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's heart as it seeks to awaken the spirit of nationalism and patriotism among people and associate them with celebration of 75 years of the country's independence,'' he said.

Patra was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of party leaders and workers in Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the Chhattisgarh BJP office here, to devise a strategy to make the campaign a grand success in the Congress-ruled state.

The PM has appealed to everyone to be a part of this event and the BJP has been working to take forward this programme in cooperation with the government, he said.

''The party has been working day and night to ensure the tricolour is hoisted atop more than 20 crore homes in the country,'' the BJP spokesperson said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

In Chhattisgarh, committees have been formed at state, district, mandal and booth level for implementation of the campaign, Patra said.

Besides, a roadmap has been prepared to associate MLAs with the programme so that it can be organised in every assembly constituency of the state, he said.

The programme will be held between August 9 and 15 in three phases, he added.

Asked about any target set for Chhattisgarh, Patra said, “As per our calculations there are 54 to 55 lakh houses in the state and the party's state team has been working with a target to cover maximum houses.” Patra said he also wants to congratulate the people of the tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh as the country has for the first time got a President who comes from an adivasi community.

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.

''It is a matter of pride for all of us,'' the BJP leader said.

