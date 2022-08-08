PM hails Naidu's witty one-liners as RS bids farewell to Chairman; VP delivers punchlines with some word of advice to govt, oppn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said M Venkaiah Naidu's witty one-liners were ''revered, and never countered'' as the Rajya Sabha Chairman used his farewell events to deliver some punchlines-- and also give some word of advice to the government and the opposition.

''Your one-liners are wit-liners and win-liners as well... There is nothing left to be said after that. Your each word is heard, preferred, revered and never countered,'' Modi said in his speech in the Rajya Sabha.

Two days before Naidu demits office as Vice President, the Rajya Sabha bade him farewell with Modi leading the Upper House in lauding his tenure during which, the PM said the productivity of the House as well as members' attendance increased.

Talking about speculation that he aspired to become the President, Naidu made it clear in his farwell speech, ''I am not of that type, people now often talk - either president, otherwise dissident or a resident. I am not going to do all these three.'' ''I never aspired to be the president, will never become a dissident and will never be confined to the residence,'' he said, adding,'' I would be moving around, going around, meeting you all, greeting you all and talking to you on larger issues.'' Later at an event outside Parliament, Naidu, known for his marvellous play of words, said, ''If you don't have patience, you will become a patient.'' Naidu has tickled the funny bone quite a number of times, both inside and outside Parliament. ''My operation depends on your cooperation, otherwise there will be separation,'' was one such witty remark of Naidu during opposition protests in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a farewell function organised by Members of Parliament in Parliament House complex, Naidu had a word of advice for the government and the opposition when he said in a democracy people should have tolerance towards mandate given by the people and that the Treasury benches despite having numbers in its favour should let the other side have its say.

He said the government, despite having majority, should give respect to the opposition.

''Let the opposition have its say, then the government will have its way because they have the majority ... this is my advice,'' he added.

A farewell message on behalf of the Rajya Sabha members was also presented to Naidu by Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

''As an immaculate wordsmith, you (Naidu) have often added a dash of humour when tensions ran high by weaving words together in a rhyming but meaningful way. Your oratorical brilliance laced with instant wit and humour makes you one of the finest speakers we have witnessed in our parliamentary polity in recent times,'' the message said.

In his speech, Modi hailed Naidu’s highly productive five-year term as the country's Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman.

He said that during the five-year term, Naidu raised the standards of functioning of the House with his discipline and experience.

''Under your leadership and discipline, the productivity of this House touched new heights. During your term, Rajya Sabha's productivity has increased 70 per cent. Attendance of members in the House also increased,'' Modi said, adding a record 177 bills were passed or discussed during these five years.

The prime minister said there is both depth and substance in what Naidu says, adding, ''There is warmth and wisdom too.'' ''You always stressed that disruptions beyond a point are equivalent to 'avmanana' (contempt or derogation) of the House,'' he said, referring to the outgoing chairman. ''I see the maturity of democracy in your principles.'' Modi said proceedings used to get adjourned in the past when debates or discussions were disrupted, but Naidu used dialogue, contact and coordination to run the House.

''When there was a confrontation in the House, we always heard from you 'let the government propose, opposition oppose, parliament dispose!','' he said.

Under Naidu's leadership, the Rajya Sabha gained newer heights, he added.

''One of the admirable things about Naidu is his passion for Indian languages. This was reflected in how he presided over the House,'' Modi said, adding as chairman he encouraged the use of mother tongue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi spoke in Kannada in his farewell address to Naidu, while Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala addressed in Gujarati.

In his 10-minute farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu, who has often expressed unhappiness over frequent stalling of proceedings, said people expect Parliament to discuss, debate and not disrupt.

The Vice President appealed to members to observe ''decency, dignity and decorum'' to maintain the image and respect of the house.

''The normal feeling about politicians...Respect is declining everywhere and this is because the value systems are declining. Keep that in mind and try to do your bit,'' he said advising parliamentarians to follow high standards.

Naidu also said Rajya Sabha has ''greater responsibilities'' being the upper house.

''People want the house to discuss, debate and decide - 3D's. They do not want the other D, that is disruption.'' Naidu said he had ''no ill will against anybody or any party from the day he occupied the chair.

While some Opposition members urged Naidu to pen an autobiography, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge appreciated how Naidu functioned despite being ''under pressure''.

Referring to the passage of the farm bills in the House in September 2020, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said it was a ''very important day about my outlook about you...maybe you will answer that question someday in your autobiography''.

''The day this House passed the farm bills, you were not in the Chair,'' O'Brien recalled.

