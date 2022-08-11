PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 09:13 IST
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister.
''Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan,'' Modi tweeted.
