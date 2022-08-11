Left Menu

Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award, party leaders congratulate him



Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award, party leaders congratulate him
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor set to be conferred with France's highest civilian award Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur, a host of party leaders congratulated him on the prestigious honour.

The French government is honouring him for his writings and speeches and French Ambassador here Emmanuel Lenain has written to Tharoor informing him about the award.

''As one who cherishes our relations with France, loves the language and admires the culture, I am honoured to be recognized in this way. My gratitude & appreciation to those who have seen fit to award me this distinction,'' Tharoor said in response to a tweet congratulating him on the award.

Several Congress leaders as well as Congress's Kerala unit and the state's Youth Congress unit also congratulated the MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he is in a state of ''absolute euphoria'' while coming to know that Tharoor is being conferred upon the highest civilian honour of France for his ''extraordinary erudition and penetrative knowledge''.

Responding to Chowdhury on Twitter, Tharoor said, ''Thanks a lot @adhirinc. Recognition is always welcome, and your appreciation makes it all the more valuable.'' Congress leaders T S Singhdeo, Pradyut Bordoloi, Mohammad Jawaid, Praveen Chakravarty, and Indian Union Muslim League M K Muneer also congratulated Tharoor.

