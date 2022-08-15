Right talent was deprived of opportunities due to nepotism, says Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday hoisted the national flag at his residence in the national capital on the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day. Speaking to ANI, the minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Red Fort on the occasion of 76th Independence Day and said that he gave the country five 'mantras' in the form of 'panch pran'.

Mentioning PM Modi's emphasis on start-ups and focus on innovation, the union minister said that there has not been any dearth of talent at the international platforms, however, the right talent was devoid of opportunities due to corruption and nepotism. "India is winning so many medals. It's not as if there was any dearth of talent earlier but due to corruption and nepotism, the right talent was devoid of opportunities. We would've been devoid of images of India winning laurels in international events," Singh said.

"PM Modi gave us five matras in today's speech in the form of Panch pran," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on the people of India to take "panch pran" (five pledges) for a developed nation and aim to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters by the year 2047- the 100th year of India's Independence.

"The first pran is to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India. The second pran is to erase all traces of servitude. Even if we see the smallest things of servitude, inside us or nearby us, we have to get rid of them. The third is to take pride in our legacy. Four is the strength of unity for our dreams of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The fifth pran is the duties of citizens which include the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers also. This is a big pranshakti for fulfilling the dreams of the country in the next 25 years," the Prime Minister said. After his arrival at the Red Fort, the PM inspected the inter-services and police Guard of Honour at Red Fort., which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.

Ahead of his speech to the nation, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the national flag. Flower petals were showered at the venue in Amrit Formation by two MI-17 1V Helicopters. The Air Force band played the National Anthem hoisting of the National Flag and presenting of the 'Rashritya Salute'. (ANI)

