Left Menu

Musk says he backs moderate Republicans and Democrats

Cheney was stripped of her House Republican leadership roles after criticizing Trump. Musk in a May tweet said that he had voted for Democrats in the past but that his future votes would be for Republicans. Musk has frequently fired off harsh tweets directed at the president and has been critical of Biden's union-first, subsidy-heavy approach to building the electric vehicle market.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 06:20 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 06:20 IST
Musk says he backs moderate Republicans and Democrats

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he backs moderate Republicans as well as moderate Democrats, just three months after announcing that he would vote for Republicans. "To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!" the billionaire wrote on Twitter on the day he was due to attend a fundraiser for top U.S. House of Representatives Republican Kevin McCarthy, according to the New York Times.

That fundraiser was to be held in Wyoming, where Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney faced a primary challenger from within her own party who former President Donald Trump backed because Cheney supported impeaching him after his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Cheney was stripped of her House Republican leadership roles after criticizing Trump.

Musk in a May tweet said that he had voted for Democrats in the past but that his future votes would be for Republicans. Musk frequently comments on politics, saying earlier this summer that he was leaning towards supporting Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 and that Trump was too old to serve as president again.

In June, President Joe Biden compared Tesla unfavorably to Ford Motor Co, while sarcastically wishing Musk "lots of luck" on his "trip to the moon" after the billionaire expressed reservations about the economy. Musk has frequently fired off harsh tweets directed at the president and has been critical of Biden's union-first, subsidy-heavy approach to building the electric vehicle market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022