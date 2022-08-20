Misrepresentation of facts by vested interests: J-K admin on reports of inclusion of 25 lakh voters

Reports of Jammu and Kashmir likely to get over 25 lakh additional voters after the summary revision of electoral rolls is ''misrepresentation of facts by vested interests'', the Union Territory administration said Saturday.

According to it, there is no change in the special provisions for Kashmiri migrants for their enrolment in the electoral rolls of their native constituencies and the summary revision will cover existing residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In an advertisement published in local dailies by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, the administration said the summary revision of electoral rolls is undertaken by the Election Commission from time to time according to the laid down process.

There is no change in the special provisions for Kashmiri migrants for their enrolment in the electoral rolls of their native constituencies, it said.

''They will continue to be given the option of voting at their place of enrolment or through postal ballot or through specially set up polling stations at Jammu, Udhampur, Delhi, etc,'' the advertisement stated.

The administration said there have been media reports claiming over 25 lakh voters will be added to the electoral rolls once the revision process starts.

''This is a misrepresentation of facts spread by vested interests. This revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the increase in numbers will be of the voters who have attained the age of 18 years as of October 1, 2022, or earlier,'' it said.

The clarification comes after a controversy broke out following Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar's remark that Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370.

His remarks came under severe criticism from the mainstream political parties here who alleged the ''inclusion of non-locals was a clear cut ploy to disenfranchise the people of Jammu and Kashmir''.

PDP chief had said the move of the election authorities to allow outsiders residing ordinarily in Jammu and Kashmir for jobs, education or business to register as voters was the ''last nail in the coffin of democracy here''.

On Saturday, National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said the ''inclusion of non-local voters'' in the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir was ''unacceptable'' and termed it a ''ploy to disempower the people''.

He said NC president Farooq Abdullah has convened an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss the issue.

To clear the air over the issue, the Jammu and Kashmir administration in the newspaper advertisement on Saturday said the summary revision was to enable eligible young people to register themselves as voters. Besides, it also allows a person who has changed his residence to enrol at a new location by getting his name deleted from the electoral rolls at the earlier location, the advertisement stated.

The number of electors as published in the Special Summary Revision of Jammu and Kashmir state in 2011 was 66,00,921 and the number in the electoral roll of the Union Territory now is 76,02,397, the Information Department said.

''This increase is mainly due to the new voters, who attained the age of 18 years,'' it added.

The administration also clarified that there is no change in rules for buying property and getting jobs in Jammu and Kashmir and ''have no link to the representation of voters or otherwise''.

Welcoming the clarification issued by the Union Territory administration, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said ''it was a victory for the people''.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and said the clarification has put an end to the controversy about the inclusion of non-locals.

About the Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer's remark that led to the controversy, he said, ''Why are such statements being given in the first place that causes confusion among the people who fear demographic change?'' ''I am thankful to the authorities both at Centre and Jammu and Kashmir who came out with this clarification, providing relief to the people,'' Bukhari added.

