Left Menu

Mali appoints govt spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga as interim PM

Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, currently government spokesman and minister of territorial administration, is the new acting prime minister, a government statement said. Earlier this month, Paris-based Jeune Afrique magazine reported that Choguel Maiga had suffered a stroke, citing sources close to him.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 22-08-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 13:41 IST
Mali appoints govt spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga as interim PM
Abdoulaye Maiga Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali has appointed an interim prime minister to act in place of leader Choguel Maiga, who is resting amid media reports he had been hospitalized. Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, currently government spokesman and minister of territorial administration, is the new acting prime minister, a government statement said.

Earlier this month, Paris-based Jeune Afrique magazine reported that Choguel Maiga had suffered a stroke, citing sources close to him. One of Choguel Maiga's advisers denied this when contacted by Reuters, and his office said he would resume his duties by the following week. He did not.

Mali is governed by a military junta that came to power in a 2020 coup and has promised to organize democratic elections in 2024. Choguel Maiga had been one of the government's most outspoken voices in repeated public rows with West African neighbors and international allies who criticized its military cooperation with Russian mercenaries and repeated election delays.

Abdoulaye Maiga has also made strong public statements as government spokesman against former colonial ruler France, including telling French President Emmanual Macron in July to abandon his "neocolonial" and "condescending" attitude.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dea...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022