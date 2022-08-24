BJP, MVA MLAs in ruckus outside Maharashtra Assembly

A huge ruckus was created outside the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday as some MLAs from BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) entered into a war of words. This started after the Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs were protesting against the government outside the assembly.

Maha Vikas Aghadi was the coalition between three parties, namely Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 earlier this year. This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP from MVA.

Shinde had then praised BJP for showing a large heart and giving him the CM position, despite having larger numbers. "All were anticipating, there was a perception in the public that BJP does anything for power. But they have shown to the people that these 50 people have taken a Hindutva position, an ideological position and their agenda is of development and Hindutva and they should be supported. And they supported us despite having more numbers, and more MLAs. They gave us support for the post of Chief Minister," Shinde said.

He had then also praised and thanked Devendra Fadanvis for accepting the Deputy CM position and working for the state. "It was unexpected for him, but he followed party directions. And a worker like me (of) Balasaheb and Anand Dighe, was made the chief minister, I am thankful to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda. I thanked Naddaji yesterday. The perception that was there among people, that has been totally changed that BJP is not only for power but also for ideology," he said.

Earlier, in 2019, Shiv Sena and BJP had contested the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls together, but after the results, Shiv Sena formed the government with NCP and Congress under the coalition named MVA. (ANI)

