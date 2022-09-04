Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles Cyrus Mistry’s death
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.The 54-year-old industrialist died in a road accident on Sunday afternoon after his car hit a divider in Maharashtras Palghar district. I am deeply shocked at the untimely passing of Mr. Cyrus Mistry.
The 54-year-old industrialist died in a road accident on Sunday afternoon after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district. ''I am deeply shocked at the untimely passing of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. ...Condolences to the family, I pray to the lord that they find the strength to overcome this great loss.'' ''May he rest in peace,'' Banerjee said in a tweet. Mistry and another person travelling in the car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver, were injured.
