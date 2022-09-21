Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden admin to fund community education on nuclear waste

The Biden administration said on Tuesday it will offer funding for up to eight U.S. entities or communities that are interested in learning about the storage of nuclear waste, an issue that has hampered the nuclear power industry. The number of U.S. nuclear reactors has fallen to 92 from 104 ten years ago due to rising security costs, competition from power plants that burn abundant natural gas and falling prices for wind and solar power.

U.S. senators want secondary sanctions on Russian oil

Democratic and Republican senators on Tuesday proposed that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration use secondary sanctions on international banks to strengthen a price cap G7 countries plan to impose on Russian oil over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and Republican Senator Pat Toomey announced a framework for legislation to impose the secondary sanctions, which would target financial institutions involved in trade finance, insurance, reinsurance and brokerage of Russia oil and petroleum products sold at prices exceeding the cap.

Eight hospitalized in Chicago building explosion

A red-brick building partially collapsed in an explosion on Chicago's West Side on Tuesday, sending eight people to the hospital, including three who were in a serious or critical condition, the city's fire department said. Images and a video clip posted by the fire department showed damaged top floors at West Washington Boulevard and North Central Avenue. The video showed bricks scattered around the corner building and parked cars damaged from fallen debris.

Most of Kansas professor's U.S. conviction for hiding China ties tossed

A federal judge on Tuesday tossed most of a University of Kansas chemical engineering professor's conviction for concealing work he did in China while conducting U.S. government-funded research, in the latest setback for a crackdown on Chinese influence within American academia. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson in Kansas City, Kansas, ruled prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to support Feng "Franklin" Tao's conviction on three wire fraud counts in April by a jury in her courtroom.

U.S. Congress' Jan. 6 committee plans next hearing for Sept. 28

The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is planning to hold its next hearing on Sept. 28, the panel's chairman said on Tuesday. Representative Bennie Thompson told reporters he expected the public hearing would be the panel's last, unless something else happens.

Judge asks Trump's lawyers if he declassified records in FBI search

The U.S. judge named to review documents seized by the FBI last month at Donald Trump's Florida home pressed Trump's lawyers on Tuesday to say whether they plan to assert that the records had been declassified by the former president, as he has claimed. Judge Raymond Dearie - serving as an independent arbiter, or special master, to vet the more than 11,000 seized documents and potentially recommend keeping some away from federal investigators - asked Trump's lawyers why he should not consider records marked classified as genuinely classified.

Delaware braces for migrant flight in U.S. political standoff

Local government officials, advocates and reporters swarmed a small coastal airport near President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Tuesday in anticipation of a possible flight carrying migrants from Texas. Flight tracking websites showed a scheduled flight set to leave San Antonio, Texas, heading to Georgetown, Delaware, on Tuesday chartered by the same company that was used by Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis to send migrants to the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard last week.

Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll plans new lawsuit against former president

A writer who accused Donald Trump of raping her more than a quarter-century ago plans to file a new lawsuit against the former U.S. president, whose lawyer called the effort "extraordinarily prejudicial." In a letter made public on Tuesday, a lawyer for E. Jean Carroll said the former Elle magazine columnist plans to sue Trump for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress under New York state's Adult Survivors Act.

Americans under felony indictment have a right to buy guns, judge rules

A federal law prohibiting people under felony indictment from buying firearms is unconstitutional, a federal judge in Texas has concluded, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly expanded gun rights. U.S. District Judge David Counts, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, reached that conclusion on Monday in dismissing a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz, who had been charged under the decades-old ban.

New York to install security cameras on every subway car

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is installing security cameras in all of New York City's subway cars, officials announced on Tuesday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said the cameras would make riders more confident in the safety of the transit system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)