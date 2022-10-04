Left Menu

Robert Vadra attends wedding in Chicago

Indian National Congress leader Priyanka Gandhis husband and businessman Robert Vadra attended the marriage function of an eminent Indian-American from Chicago. Robert Vadra presented a special congratulatory message signed by Gandhis to Iftekhar Shareef, said a media release issued on Monday. In one of them, Vadra is seen presenting a letter to Shareef signed by his wife Priyanka Gandhi.

File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@irobertvadra)
Indian National Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra attended the marriage function of an eminent Indian-American from Chicago. The wedding of Iram Shareef, daughter of Chicago-based businessman Iftekhar Shareef, last Friday at the popular Shalimar Banquets in the city was attended by eminent Indian-Americans, including Bharat Barai and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. ''Robert Vadra presented a special congratulatory message signed by Gandhis to Iftekhar Shareef,'' said a media release issued on Monday. The media release carried a set of pictures of Vadra attending the marriage ceremony. In one of them, Vadra is seen presenting a letter to Shareef signed by his wife Priyanka Gandhi. Shareef, who is from Andhra Pradesh, is the president and CEO of National Bankcard Corp, according to his LinkedIn profile.

