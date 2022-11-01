Left Menu

UK defence minister non-committal on whether PM Sunak will keep spending pledge

Updated: 01-11-2022 20:33 IST
UK defence minister non-committal on whether PM Sunak will keep spending pledge
Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said people would have to wait until a fiscal event on Nov. 17 to find out if a commitment to increase defence spending over the course of the decade would be maintained by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Asked how confident he was that Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt would maintain a pledge to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, Wallace told a parliamentary committee: "how fixed this new prime minister and the chancellor is going to be on 3%, we'll find out at the budget."

