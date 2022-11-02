Israel PM Lapid: Will wait for final election results and continue to fight
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-11-2022 05:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 05:17 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stopped short of conceding Tuesday's election, saying he will wait until final results were in after exit polls predicted a loss for his camp and a comeback for former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
"We have no intention to stop," Lapid told his supporters at his centrist There is a Future party headquarters. "We will continue to fight for Israel to be a Jewish and democratic, liberal and progressive state," Lapid said.
