White House: Biden was in solidarity with Iran protesters with "free" comment
A White House spokesperson on Friday said President Joe Biden was expressing solidarity with protesters in Iran by telling a political rally that "we're gonna free Iran."
John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, made the comment to reporters a day after Biden's comment at a rally in California. (Reporting By Steve Holland)
