U.S. House committee gives Trump until next week to produce documents
The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump said on Friday it had given the former president until next week to begin producing documents requested under a subpoena.
The Jan. 6 committee announced on Oct. 21 that it had sent a subpoena to Trump requiring documents be submitted by Nov. 4 and for him to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.
The panel said then it had "overwhelming evidence … that (Trump) personally orchestrated" an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
