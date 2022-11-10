Left Menu

ASI to open new circle office in Puri: Minister

Odisha is a treasure trove of heritage, culture and magnificent architectural marvels.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced to set up of a new circle office in Puri in Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The Union Education minister who hails from Odisha welcomed the decision of the ASI to establish a new circle office in Puri. ''@ASIGoI's decision to establish a new Circle headquartered at Puri for better protection and conservation of centrally protected monuments and heritage sites is a welcome one,'' he tweeted on Wednesday.

Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy for the decision.

This is a great step to protect and preserve Odisha' pride, culture and heritage.

''Odisha is a treasure trove of heritage, culture and magnificent architectural marvels. Hon. PM @narendramodi is making dedicated efforts to immortalise our rich cultural heritage and restore our civilisational glory,'' he also tweeted.

