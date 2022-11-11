West Bengal: Suvendu alleges 'scam' in Jal Jeevan Mission scheme implementation

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Friday claimed that the TMC has pulled off a multi-crore scam in implementing the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in the state, an allegation dubbed as ''baseless'' by the ruling party.

Adhikari claimed that around Rs 500 crore have been siphoned off by TMC leaders while implementing the project in rural Bengal. ''To date, around 1.86 crore homes in rural Bengal have received piped drinking water through Jal Jeevan Mission. According to data provided by the state government, the project has incurred an expense of around Rs 1000 crore. “But the fact is while implementing this project, some of the TMC leaders and those who are in the administration siphoned off nearly 500 crore. We want an independent probe into it,'' Adhikari told reporters.

Jal Jeevan Mission, a project under the Union government's Jal Shakti Ministry, seeks to provide safe and adequate drinking water to homes in rural India. ''The prices of Ferrule pipes, which are used for water supply, have been bought at exorbitant rates, and only a few vendors from a specific district have bagged the contract,'' he said. Rebuffing the allegations, state industry minister Shashi Panja asked Adhikari to prove his allegations.

''Let him prove all that he is saying. Instead of levelling baseless allegations against us, he should first give answers about the charges of corruption against his family members,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)