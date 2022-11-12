Left Menu

Make new voting record: PM Modi to Himachal voters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 08:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Himachal Pradesh voters on Saturday to enthusiastically participate in the ''festival of democracy'', a reference to the assembly polls, and register a voting record.

In a tweet, Modi also greeted the young voters who will be exercising their franchise for the first time.

People of the hill state will be voting during the day to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP and the opposition Congress squaring off in their bid to form the next government.

