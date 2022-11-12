Left Menu

AP CM urges Modi to resolve pending bifurcation issues with 'large heart'

Every additional rupee you give and every new institution you establish here will greatly help in reconstruction of our state, Jagan said.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 12-11-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 15:06 IST
AP CM urges Modi to resolve pending bifurcation issues with 'large heart'
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Saturday that he enjoyed a special relationship with the Centre and, in particular, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his brief address at the public meeting where the Prime Minister launched various development projects, Jagan told Modi, “Our people will always remember the good you do for our state. Here I have to tell you one thing…our relationship with the Central government and especially with you is something beyond parties and politics.” The Chief Minister said his only agenda was development of the state and nothing else.

“Our people’s and the state’s interests are our only agenda. There has not been any other agenda nor will there be any,” he stressed.

He requested the PM to “show a large heart” and resolve all pending issues of the state that was still nursing the wounds of the bifurcation for the last eight years.

“Be it Polavaram, special category status, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Railway Zone and the promises made during bifurcation…please consider our requests made on many previous occasions positively and resolve them with a large heart. Every additional rupee you give and every new institution you establish here will greatly help in reconstruction of our state,” Jagan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022