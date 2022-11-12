FACTBOX-G20 summit: Which leaders will attend Bali summit?

Heads of government from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies will meet on the Indonesian island of Bali next week, with some attending in person and others virtually. The Nov 15-16 summit is the first among G20 leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Moscow has called a "special military operation", which is likely to be a major topic of conversation at the meeting.

It will also mark the first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping since Biden became president. Here is a look at who is attending:

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN Biden is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday and aims to discuss a range of contentious issues, including tensions over Taiwan, human rights, the war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear programme.

CHINA'S PRESIDENT XI JINPING Xi's visit to Southeast Asia will be only his second foreign trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RUSSIA'S FOREIGN MINISTER SERGEI LAVROV Lavrov will represent President Vladimir Putin in Bali after officials from Indonesia and Russia confirmed the Russian leader would not attend in person.

Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to Putin and expel Russia from the group over the war in Ukraine, saying it did not have the authority to do so without consensus among members. The Kremlin has said there were no plans for Putin to address the summit virtually.

UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY (VIRTUAL) Indonesia invited Zelenskiy to attend the summit as an obsever, although the Indonesian foreign ministry has said he will appear at the summit virtually. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is in Cambodia this weekend for a Southeast Asian summit, but it was not clear if he would travel on to Bali.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK Sunak is also scheduled to meet Biden. A Downing Street spokesperson said Sunak and Biden will discuss bilateral cooperation, including the AUKUS security pact as an effort to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU Trudeau is expected to discuss solutions to food, energy insecurity, climate change, and health issues among other global challenges during his visit to Asia, his office said.

JAPAN'S PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA Japan's foreign ministry confirmed Kishida's attendance at the summit in a statement.

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI Modi is due to symbolically take over the G20 presidency from current chair Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali.

He is also set to meet the Indian diaspora in Bali, which is a predominantly Hindu island. AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

Albanese has highlighted the importance of this summit amid global economic uncertainty. He also committed to work closely with the Indonesian president to help deliver a successful summit. SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT YOON SUK-YEOL

Besides joining the summit, Yoon is also due to hold meetings with counterparts and some Korean business leaders in Indonesia. GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

Scholz will head to Bali for the summit after visiting Vietnam and Singapore during his second trip to Asia in a month as the country seeks to diversify its trade in the region. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

As well as Xi, Macron is due to hold talks with Modi on the sidelines of the meeting. SAUDI ARABIA'S CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN

The crown prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, is expected to attend. SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

Ramaphosa will prioritise global health architecture, sustainable energy transition, and digital transformation, his government said. TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

Erdogan is scheduled to fly to Bali on Sunday and will stay until Thursday. ARGENTINA'S PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ

Fernandez will hold talks covering issues such as climate and the impact on the poorest countries, state media said. MEXICAN FOREIGN MINSTER MARCELO EBRARD

Ebrard will represent President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. BRAZIL: To be confirmed

President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost an election to incoming leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, won't attend, an Indonesian official said. EUROPEAN UNION: PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION URSULA VON DER LEYEN AND PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL CHARLES MICHEL.

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI INDONESIAN PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO

Sources: Reuters, officials, state media and domestic media

