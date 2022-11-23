Left Menu

China's high-profile envoy to Nepal Hou Yanqi completes her controversial tenure

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:42 IST
China's high-profile envoy to Nepal Hou Yanqi completes her controversial tenure
  • Country:
  • China

China's high-profile envoy to Nepal Hou Yanqi, who courted controversy for her open attempts to shore up support for the pro-Beijing then prime minister K P Sharma Oli during the 2020 political crisis, has completed her tenure and returned home.

China has proposed Chen Song, one of its senior diplomats, as the new ambassador for Nepal to replace Hou who has already returned to Beijing after completing her four-year-long tenure in October, Nepali ambassador to China Bishnu Pukar Shrestha was quoted as saying by Nepal's Kathmandu Post newspaper on Wednesday.

Chen is currently deputy director general at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and looking after Nepal affairs in the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Pukar said.

Hou’s replacement comes at a time when Nepal is on the cusp of the formation of a new government after the national elections where Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist) is locked in an electoral battle with the Nepali Congress headed by Prime Minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Oli, who served three terms as Prime Minister with varied tenures, sought to build closer ties with China while maintaining fractious relations with India.

When his government ran into a political crisis with differences between him and his arch-rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” of the Nepal Communist Party (Maoist), Hou made a failed bid to bring about a rapprochement and drew flack both at home and abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022