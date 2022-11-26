HIGHLIGHTS
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL46 LDALL CONSTITUTION Be it people or institutions ''our responsibilities'' should be ''our first priority'', says PM Modi on Constitution Day New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that be it people or institutions ''our responsibilities'' should be ''our first priority'' to take the nation to greater heights as it marches ahead towards the centenary of its independence.
MDS17 LDALL ISRO-SATELLITE Earth observation satellite in orbit, ISRO terms mission 'unique' Sriharikota
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ISRO
- Narendra Modi
- New Delhi
- PM Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In a first, ISRO supplies rocket system to support a private launch vehicle
ISRO chief Somanath says 100 start-ups have registered with the space them
ISRO chief says 100 startups registered with space agency
100 start-ups registered with ISRO to work in spacetech domains: Chairman ISRO
ISRO's Vikram-S makes history as first private rocket of India to grace the skies