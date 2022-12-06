Congressman Krishnamoorthi campaigns for Georgia Senate runoff

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has campaigned in Georgia to organize and galvanize the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community ahead of the crucial Senate run-off.

Democratic Party’s Senator Raphael Warnock is fighting a tough battle against his Republican opponent Herschel Walker in the critical election race, the result of which would decide whether his party would gain majority in the 100-member Senate, or it would be a tie like the current one wherein both the party’s had 50 seat each, with the Vice President casting her crucial vote in the event of a tie.

“I'm proud to be campaigning for Senator Warnock in Georgia and urging members of the AAPI and South Asian community to door knock and 'Warnock' for the Senator because of how important this race is for the country and for Georgians,'' Krishnamoorthi said as he campaigned in Atlanta among South Asians and AAPI communities in the State.

AAPI voters were a decisive factor in President Biden and Senator Warnock’s 2020 victories in Georgia as AAPI voter turnout nearly doubled from 73,000 to 1,34,000 from 2016 to 2020, the largest increase in AAPI turnout of any state in the country, according to the research firm Target Smart.

Analysts have concluded AAPI turnout will be crucial in deciding the election on Tuesday.

“I know Senator Warnock will continue to improve the lives of AAPI and all Americans through helping to reduce health care costs, strengthen our economy, and defend voting rights as a senator who will continue to make Georgians proud,'' Krishnamoorthi said.

Krishnamoorthi joined numerous AAPI community leaders, celebrities, and activists to participate in and speak at events with AAPI and South Asian voters.

During his trip, the Congressman participated and spoke at the ASPIRE PAC Canvass Launch and AAPI GOTV Rally with the Senator Warnock Campaign on Saturday as well as an interfaith unity lunch and the Indian American IMPACT Canvass Launch on Sunday.

