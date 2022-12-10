Bengal BJP chief shown black flag in South 24 Pgns

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was shown black flags and his car stopped from moving ahead in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday evening by a group of people, who the saffron camp claimed were supporters of the TMC.

The TMC, rubbishing the allegations, said that the senior BJP leader faced protests by common people who were disgruntled with ithe saffron party's ''divisive politics''.

Majumdar, the Balurghat MP, was returning to Kolkata following his meeting with party workers in the district, when agitators, holding black flags, blocked his way in Joynagar area, raising slogans against the BJP.

A senior police officer said Majumdar's car wasn’t stranded there for too long, as policemen along with locals came forward to ensure his car gets a safe passage.

''The situation was under control. The police vehicle preceding the convoy of the BJP MP and some locals made sure that he was given a safe passage,'' the officer added.

Attaching a purported video of the incident, Majumdar asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter if she would take any step to get the ''goons'' arrested. ''Will you dare to arrest these goons of your party who attacked my convoy or resign accepting you can't govern the WB and failed in controlling the law and order (sic)?'' he wrote.

Talking to reporters later in the day, the state BJP chief said, ''It was a brazen attack on me by frightened TMC as I was returning from Kultali. But I won't buckle under such threat tactics.'' TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, stated that activists of his party were not involved in the agitation.

''It was a spontaneous public protest against the divisive and anti-Bengal politics of the BJP.

''BJP leaders are making a public statement by asking the Centre not to release funds for rural projects. They are visiting villages and trying to sow the seeds of discord and division. Common people are angry over their brand of politics. That said, we don't support such form of protests,'' Ghosh said.

