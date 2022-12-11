Indian embassy in Nepal distributes over 90 walking sticks among specially-abled people

Over 90 walking sticks were distributed by an official from the Indian embassy here among specially-abled people in Nepal on Sunrday.

First Secretary of the Indian embassy in Nepal Shahil Kumar and the secretary of the B P Koirala India-Nepal Foundation handed over 93 white canes to Birodh Khatiwada, the president of Disabled Care Nepal, an NGO that organised the event.

Secretary Kumar said the foundation has helped connect the peoples of Nepal and India, adding that Sunday's programme further strengthened the bilateral ties.

Khatiwada thanked the foundation and the Indian embassy for providing assistance.

