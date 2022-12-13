Goal is to take constructive politics across India: AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak Tuesday said his first goal after being appointed the national general secretary (organisation) of the party is to take its ''constructive and positive politics'' to every nook and corner of the country.

''The AAP does not believe in political opportunism,'' Pathak, who was appointed to the party post on Tuesday, told PTI in an interview at the party headquarters on Rouse Avenue here.

He played an important role in the AAP's victory in Punjab Assembly polls and was also the party's election strategist in Gujarat, where it won five seats and bagged nearly 13 per cent vote share setting it on the course of attaining the status of a national party.

Asked what will be his party's focus next year when nine states will go to polls, Pathak said, ''AAP members will sit together and figure out which state poll to fight and with what intensity. But the idea is very clear... to take the message of constructive politics ahead.'' Next year, Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland.

To a question on whether the state polls of next year will be discussed in the party's national executive which is expected to be held on December 18, Pathak said, ''Absolutely. This will be discussed at an appropriate forum. Deliberations on this issue will go on continuously.'' About Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stressing on ''positive politics'', the newly appointed national general secretary (organisation) of the party said his first goal is to take this ''constructive and positive politics'' to very every household.

''That's the only motto. How come the developed countries are doing well whereas some countries are still struggling? The contrasting factor is that developed countries are following constructive politics. Only constructive politics can make this country number one, everything else is futile,'' he added.

Sources in the party said Pathak's appointment has been made keeping an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

To a question on whether his party will go solo in the next general elections or be a part of an anti-BJP front, Pathak replied, ''We do not believe in this kind of opportunistic politics. Our idea is to stick to the narrative we have set and propagate constructive politics... rest the public will decide.'' Pathak, who hails from Mungeli in Chhattisgarh and was an associate professor at IIT Delhi before foraying into politics, described his journey as a roller coaster ride. He asserted that being a workaholic, he is ready to take up the challenge of balancing his duties as a key office-bearer of the party and as a Rajya Sabha member.