Credit for Gujarat poll victory be given to BJP state unit, CR Patil: PM at BJP's Parliamentary party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday credited Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the recent Gujarat assembly polls to the party's state unit and its president CR Paatil. After the BJP Parliamentary party meeting held this morning, BJP Gujarat president Paatil told ANI, "I am very happy that the Prime Minister give credit to the state unit and every party worker who has worked very hard for the election."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi spoke to mediapersons after today's meeting held at Parliament Library. "Prime Minister addressed the meeting, he said the credit for victory in the Gujarat polls should be given to Gujarat state unit and its president CR Patil. Also, he extended congratulations to JP Nadda and BJP workers for the victory. He said it is an example of party's organizational strength how a party can achieve such results. The results achieved on the basis of work done in Gujarat."

BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election winning a whopping 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960. The party's seventh consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is its biggest since the state was founded in the year 1960.

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel on December 12 took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat. The oath was administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the helipad ground inside the new secretariat complex in Gandhinagar. The opposition Congress could manage only 17 seats in the recently held elections while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had to be content with just 5 seats. Three seats went to Independent candidates while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won a lone seat in the state.The BJP, which has won its seventh straight election in Gujarat, not only improved its own best record of 127 seats in 2002-- the first election with Narendra Modi as Chief Minister -- but the Congress' tally of 149 seats in 1985.