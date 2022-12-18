Left Menu

Goa CM slams Rahul Gandhi, says his love for China has gone far beyond limits

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has slammed Rahul Gandhi over his China preparing for war and Indian government sleeping remark, saying the Congress leaders love for China has gone far beyond limits.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has slammed Rahul Gandhi over his 'China preparing for war and Indian government sleeping' remark, saying the Congress leader's ''love for China'' has gone ''far beyond limits''. Sawant also criticised Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his ''outrageous'' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ''Rahul Gandhi's love for China and hate for India's Political Party and our Prime Minister has gone far beyond limits. The Indian Armed Forces are guarding the borders of India with Valour and Courage. The people of India love, respect and support the Armed forces by heart,'' Sawant said in a tweet on Saturday evening.

Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan on Friday, Gandhi had alleged that China was preparing for war and the Indian government was sleeping over it and trying to ignore the threat. He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and was ''thrashing our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh''.

In another tweet, Sawant said, ''Pakistan Foreign Minister's outrageous remarks are highly condemnable. As India's global footprint increases under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the frustration of a dynast product of a terror producing nation rises.'' The Pakistan minister had made personal remarks against PM Modi and slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted at the United Nations Security Council meeting Pakistan's support to various terror groups and described the country as the ''epicentre of terrorism''.

