AAP accuse BJP MLA of assaulting sanitation worker in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused BJP MLA Abhay Verma of abusing and slapping a sanitation worker in Delhi.

Releasing a purported video of Verma, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged that the BJP, which was in power in the MCD earlier, had ''halted the salaries of the sanitation workers''.

After being defeated in the civic body election, it is now ''venting out its frustration'' by targeting AAP, he said.

No immediate reaction was available from Verma or Delhi BJP over AAP's allegations.

''Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma had asked the sanitation worker for the keys to a room adjacent to a public toilet. Since the worker couldn't give the keys, he was slapped by the BJP MLA," Kumar alleged.

''The BJP has stooped so low that they are now venting out the frustration of being defeated in the MCD election, on the sanitation workers,'' he said.

Senior AAP leader Rakhi Birla said they will write to the Delhi Police commissioner for the ''safety'' of the sanitation workers in the national capital and also approach the local police to demand an FIR against Verma in the matter.

''BJP's actions reflect their mindset that the party has always been anti-Dalit and only views them as a 'vote-bank' factor. We strongly criticise this act of Abhay Verma and we will also write to the Delhi police commissioner for the safety of the sanitation workers here. No matter what the situation is, a political leader can't get violent with anyone. This is unacceptable,'' Birla said.

