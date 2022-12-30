PM Modi's mother Hiraben passes away
Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Hiraben 99 passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday said Hiraben has passed away.PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother.
PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.
Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.
