Ashes of PM Modi's mother immersed in Ganga in Haridwar
It was a simple ceremony with no administrative arrangements. Neither the administration nor the local BJP unit had any information about it.Pankaj Modi returned after performing the rites. Modis mother Heeraben passed away on December 30 at the age of 99 in Ahmedabad.
The ashes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben were immersed in the Ganga river here on Saturday.
The prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi reached Haridwar on Saturday carrying the ashes of his mother.
The ashes were immersed in the river at the VIP ghat with vedic rituals. It was a simple ceremony with no administrative arrangements. Neither the administration nor the local BJP unit had any information about it.
Pankaj Modi returned after performing the rites. Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on December 30 at the age of 99 in Ahmedabad.
