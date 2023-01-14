Amit Shah to visit Telangana on Jan 28 under BJP's Lok Sabha Pravas campaign

To improve the party's performance in weak constituencies for the upcoming general elections 2024, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will embark on a visit to Telangana on January 28 under the party's Lok Sabha Pravas campaign. Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party during his visit, he will meet the party leaders and give guidelines to the party regarding the preparations for the elections, sources said.

Before Amit Shah's visit, there will be public meetings of Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over a gap of two days, in the state. There have been many instances, wherein KCR could be seen criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and the two leaders' hitting back at KCR and KT Rama Rao in response to the criticism, which has set the tone for a high political drama ahead of the general elections.

During Amit Shah's visit to the State, the appointment of booth committees, Mandal and other level committees in 17 Lok Sabhas and 119 assembly constituencies will be reviewed. Apart from it, Cluster meetings are also believed to be held in four Lok Sabha constituencies. Amit Shah will participate in two cluster meetings and organizationally monitor the election preparations, under the party's Lok Sabha Pravas campaign, sources added.

Late in December last year, Nadda launched 2.0 of the BJP Lok Sabha Pravas campaign. (ANI)

