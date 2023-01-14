Karnataka Congress launches ad campaign ahead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's January 16 visit

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), in charge of Uttar Pradesh, will address a rally on January 16 in Bengaluru to highlight the issue of inflation and fuel prices, KPCC Chief D K Shivakumar said in a tweet. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Bengaluru on January 16 (Monday).

As the state is gearing up for the elections, the Karnataka Congress also launched an advertisement campaign to attack the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government on various issues ranging from 'inflation to fuel prices'. The venue of her address will be Bangalore Palace Ground.

According to Shivakumar, it is the women of Karnataka who are bearing the brunt of the price the most. "Women of Karnataka bear brunt of price rise the most. We must understand pain of a mother who can't afford daily essentials for her child. Smt @PriyankaGandhi will address this during her rally on 16th, showing why Congress is party of governance. #KarnatakaWantsCongress," Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committe, Chief, tweeted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bomma on Saturday said that he would present a budget that would focus on farmers and the poor. He added that he would take a decision on the Budget in the upcoming meeting on January 17. "We will launch a scheme for women and girls. This will help them to tackle their day-to-day problems and will help them to lead their lives. The scheme will be titled Stree Samarthya Yojana (Women Empowerment Scheme)," he added.

While slamming Congress over its election promise to provide 200 units of electricity free of cost, Bommai said, "Congress is on the brink of collapse. ESCOMs are in debt because of the grand old party offering freebies." "Congress is misleading people by announcing freebies and has stated that they will give Rs 9,000 crore for schemes but they will remain only words and will not be implemented by them," he added.

While talking about the reservation of Panchamasalis and Vokkaligas, Bommai added, "We have done this within one week, Congress is trying to gain political mileage from this entire quota row." The State Budget for 2023-24 will be tabled in February and already two rounds of discussions have been held with the Finance Department in this regard.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year. (ANI)

