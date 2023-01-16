Boris Johnson to write memoirs about his years in Downing Street
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to write a book about his time in Downing Street after signing a deal with Harper Collins, the publisher said on Monday.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to write a book about his time in Downing Street after signing a deal with Harper Collins, the publisher said on Monday. Johnson stood down as prime minister in early September after he lost the support of ministers and lawmakers following months of scandals, including parties at the heart of government when the rest of Britain was under a strict lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are no details yet on how much Johnson is being paid or when the book will be released. Arabella Pike, the publishing director at a division of Harper Collins, who has acquired the rights to the book, called it a memoir "like no other".
"I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times,” she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
