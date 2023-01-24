Left Menu

CM's investment claims at Davos summit false, says Aaditya Thackeray

Invoking Maharashtra Chief Minister Enath Shinde's recent visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed on Tuesday that the former's claim of tying up investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore during his visit is false.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 20:49 IST
CM's investment claims at Davos summit false, says Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aaditya Thackrey. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Invoking Maharashtra Chief Minister Enath Shinde's recent visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed on Tuesday that the former's claim of tying up investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore during his visit is false. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Aaditya said, "The chief minister and other people's representatives spent Rs 40 crores over four days during their visit to Davos. The expenditire each day comes to Rs 10 crore. They travelled on chartered planes. Despite taking chartered flights, they arrived late for the event."

A minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Aaditya added that the chief minister hasn't shared details of the companies with which he closed investment deals. "Only the names of companies, which had evinced an interest to investment in the sate during our government, are being taken. How much more can this government lie," added the Uddhav Sena leader.

He further claimed that the investment figures that the chief minister quoted were also incorrect. Aaditya alleged further that the CM reached the event late on January 16 and flew back home the day after.

"If the CM wanted to stay for one-and-a-half days, why was the pavilion booked for 4 days?" he added. The CM's participation at the World Economic Summit at the Swiss resort town was curtailed owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on January 19.

The CM said the government bagged investments worth about Rs 45,900 crore on the first day of the annual conference of the World Economic Forum at Davos. MoUs were signed in the presence of CM Shinde and minister Uday Samant, Principal Secretary Harshdeep Kamble, MIDC CEO Vipin Sharma and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023