Delhi Congress starts 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan'

The Delhi Congress on Thursday kickstarted its 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' in the city, discussing the aim and purpose of their previous campaigns such as the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.' The campaign was launched in all 280 blocks and districts by party's state unit president Anil Chaudhary with the hoisting of the national flag. Several party leaders and workers held door-to-door interactions, thanking those who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier, and discussed about the campaigns held by the party.

Chaudhary said that the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' will begin from 13,000 booths in Delhi and will move on to cover all blocks and districts before culminating at Pradesh Congress Committee level. He also criticised the BJP accusing it of creating a veritable chilling effect with its threatening tactics.

''Rahul Gandhi has highlighted people's concerns. Most of them were afraid to highlight the problems due the authoritarian rule of the BJP. The party has created fear among the people by misusing power,'' Chaudhary alleged.

