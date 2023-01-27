UN deputy chief reminds Taliban: Islam does not ban women from education
UN News | Updated: 27-01-2023 02:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 02:57 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesian businessman fined over $370 mln for investment manipulation
Striking New York City nurses reach deal with hospitals
New York nurses end strike after reaching deals with hospitals on staffing
New York nurses end strike after reaching deals with hospitals on staffing
New York City nurses return to work after deal ends strike