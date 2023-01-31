Kharge, several Cong MPs won't be able to attend Prez address due to delayed flights from Srinagar: Ramesh
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and several other Congress MPs will not be able to attend the President's address to both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport on account of inclement weather conditions, party leader Jairam Ramesh said.
Several Congress leaders and MPs are in Srinagar for the concluding events of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that took place on Monday.
The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of budget session.
''Due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport on account of inclement weather conditions, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, @kharge ji & many other Congress MPs will be unable to attend the President's address to both Houses of Parliament at 11am today,'' Ramesh said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra ended on Monday with leaders of several parties joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he capped his ambitious 145-day journey that covered some 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
