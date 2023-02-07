Left Menu

Denmark's defence minister Ellemann-Jensen takes sick leave

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 00:53 IST
Denmark's Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of the Liberal Party said on Monday he had chosen to take sick leave after briefly being admitted to hospital last week.

"I have been unusually busy for a long time, and now my body is sending a signal that it's time to take a break," Ellemann-Jensen said on Facebook.

Minister for Economic Affairs Troels Lund Poulsen will be acting defence minister in Ellemann-Jensen's absence he said.

