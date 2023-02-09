JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today

Bhartiya Janta Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday will release the manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections slated to be held on February 16. "Nadda will release the manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on February 9. He will visit Tripura on the same date," party source said.

According to the source, the party has added many new points to the manifesto. "There many new points have been added in the manifesto that is important for the development of the state. Modi government always thinks about the development of the NorthEast. His vision is the growth of state and most importantly youth", the source added.

It further said that after releasing the manifesto, Nadda is scheduled to address a public rally. "In the morning he will offer prayer at Tripura Sundari Mandir. After releasing the manifesto, he will address a rally as well," it added.

Since coming to power in 2014, the PM Narendra Modi government has had a special focus on the northeast region with their Act East policy. While the prime minister himself has made over 50 visits to the region, a huge focus has been on the development of a secure northeast. Apart from security and law and order, the welfare of people through infrastructure, development and women are expected to be the key focus areas in the manifesto for the February 16 polls. The recognition of the indigenous tribes as well as the welfare of the tribals. The development in the Northeast continues to be dominant on the agenda of the BJP.

The northeast region has turned into a saffron belt with Assam electing the BJP twice once in 2016 followed by 2021 and then Manipur which elected the BJP government in 2017 as well as in 2022. The party is hopeful that they will be able to form the government for another consecutive term in Tripura as well. The last manifesto of BJP for Tripura included promises like jobs, AIIMS-like facilities in hospitals, pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission, hiking monthly social pension to Rs 2,000, providing houses to 3.8 lakh families, drinking water to 53 per cent houses holds and others.

However, the party has stepped up its campaign in the state with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath addressing rallies on Wednesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in west Agartala and targeted Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), saying they were like musical instruments that were beyond repair.

"In Tripura, one party is a flute and the other is a sitar. The Congress is a flute with many holes in it while the CPI(M) is a sitar with broken strings. They do not have any melody left in them." "During the CPI(M) regime, fear, hunger and corruption were rife in this state and it wasn't until the BJP came to power that things changed for the better," the Defence minister said.

Urging the people to vote the BJP back to power in the state, Singh said, "You gave us five years and we changed the face of Tripura. Give us another five years, and we will make it the number one state."The elections for the 60 seats are scheduled to be held on February 16. Whereas in Meghalaya and Nagaland, voting is to be held on 27 February. The counting of votes for all three states will be held simultaneously on March 2. However, in Meghalaya, the BJP is going solo after having declared that it will not form any alliance, despite the fact that currently, it holds an alliance with the National People's Party (NPP).

In Nagaland, the BJP is fighting in an alliance with the Nephew Rio's party Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and contesting in 20 out of 60 seats, here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)